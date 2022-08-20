Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $229.05

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 185,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

