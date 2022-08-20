Analyzing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -671.90% -35.65% Cabaletta Bio N/A -46.98% -44.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenLight Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 892.48%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.84) -0.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats GreenLight Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences



GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Cabaletta Bio



Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

