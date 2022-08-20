Analyzing IceCure Medical (ICCM) and Its Rivals

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IceCure Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,539.82% -61.32% -21.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 648 3083 7281 163 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IceCure Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 206.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.02%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -4.33 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $85.72 million -444.75

IceCure Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IceCure Medical peers beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

