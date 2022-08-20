Analyzing Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,063.33%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

69.5% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -126.21% -67.92% Nuwellis -240.83% -77.16% -65.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.91 million ($0.27) -0.64 Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.86 -$19.58 million ($1.99) -0.32

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

