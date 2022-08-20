Analyzing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 11.30% 5.49% 2.28% TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. TIM has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.18%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.65 $398.00 million $2.88 14.94 TIM $3.35 billion 1.71 $547.96 million $1.06 11.14

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. Further, it offers landline switched telephone services, national long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company provides its services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.8 thousand points of sale, including 158 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 212 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

