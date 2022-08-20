Apollon Limassol Achieves Market Capitalization of $462,088.80 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00006597 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $462,088.80 and approximately $222,592.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00106948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00254234 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

