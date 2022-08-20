Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,856. Appian has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 268,602 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,366 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

