Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,202,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

