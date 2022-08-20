Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,071,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,115,000 after buying an additional 634,789 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.