Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.