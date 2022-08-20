Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.