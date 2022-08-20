Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.