Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.