Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.