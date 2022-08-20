Arqma Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $75,672.96 and $183.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.51 or 0.07458506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00154343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00706167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00542575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,319,687 coins and its circulating supply is 14,275,143 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.