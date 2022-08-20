Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $12.34

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Arweave has a market cap of $412.01 million and $24.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $12.34 or 0.00058070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

