Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys 38,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:ECH traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 833,805 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

