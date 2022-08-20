Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,067. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.