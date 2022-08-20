Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $115.44. 3,423,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,734. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

