Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

