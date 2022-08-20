Associated Banc Corp Buys 17,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

