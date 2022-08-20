Associated Banc Corp Buys 383 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $266.54. 1,833,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

