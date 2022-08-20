Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,264 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,902. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

