Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 1,324,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,407. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

