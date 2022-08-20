Associated Banc Corp Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,447. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

