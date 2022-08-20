Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Associated Banc comprises 2.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Associated Banc worth $59,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.