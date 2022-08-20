Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,485,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The firm has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

