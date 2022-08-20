Associated Banc Corp Sells 106,033 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,033 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 3,167,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

