Associated Banc Corp Sells 14,598 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.5% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $37,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.75. 606,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.