Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,731 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

