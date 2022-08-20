Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $419.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

