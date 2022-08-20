ATB Capital Trims Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Target Price to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Auxly Cannabis Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.