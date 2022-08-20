Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of TEAM opened at $269.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

