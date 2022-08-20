aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 7.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,157,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,996 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

