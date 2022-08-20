Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,645,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,365,000 after buying an additional 208,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 425,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 123,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

