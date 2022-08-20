AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1,532.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,332.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,055.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

