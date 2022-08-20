Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Axe (AXE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $53,412.54 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00234261 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.