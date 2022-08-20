Axie Infinity Price Reaches $14.53 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $117.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $14.53 or 0.00068391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,314,637 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.