AXPR (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $43,741.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00099193 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.