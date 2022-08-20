Baader Bank Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Metro Stock Down 6.1 %

ETR B4B3 opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of -26.53. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($12.55).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

