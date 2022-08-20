Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,199,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE opened at 7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.