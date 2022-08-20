BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 963.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LON BA opened at GBX 803 ($9.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,867.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 739.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

