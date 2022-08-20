Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Holdings Boosted by Starr International Co. Inc.

Starr International Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises approximately 8.4% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Starr International Co. Inc. owned about 1.25% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 78,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $960.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.