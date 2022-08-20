bAlpha Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $126,251.23 and approximately $127.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00033041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.