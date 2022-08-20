Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $580.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $480.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.28.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $463.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.