Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.78).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.43. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

