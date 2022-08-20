Barclays Reiterates €5.40 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

FRA TKA opened at €5.74 ($5.86) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.39.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

