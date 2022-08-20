Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 40129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.11).
Barkby Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barkby Group
In other news, insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £91,666.74 ($110,762.13).
Barkby Group Company Profile
The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Barkby Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkby Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.