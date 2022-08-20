Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $85.75 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.