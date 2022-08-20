Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.66 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

