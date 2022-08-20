Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 63.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded down 52.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $116,369.16 and $523.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003680 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00148049 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009231 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
