Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 63.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded down 52.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $116,369.16 and $523.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

