Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $8,052,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.